It’s been many years since we talked about Potito Starace, one of those profiles that always carried the responsibility of giving the odd surprise on their favorite tour. In the case of the Italian, that tour was the clay court, which led him to sign the best pages of a career that ended in the summer of 2015. A Challenger in San Benedetto was his last stop, just before to be removed from the circuit after being involved in a wide controversy of match fixing. However, the clock has continued to rotate and for the moment we still do not know what the truth is. This week, in an interview with Sportface, who was number 27 in the world reviewed his current affairs and recalled some beautiful memories of the past.

“Almost six years and four acquittals have passed. I asked the ATP to give me a trial, since we had gone from a civil part to a criminal part, but another trial was invented that went beyond Italian sports justice and criminal justice, ”says the former 38-year-old tennis player. years. “It is a very serious thing, so much so that I stopped playing tennis for that reason. Despite being my age, surely I could have had a longer career in doubles, but this is a path that seems to have no end. In its day the appeal for the death of a judge was canceled, now it has been the coronavirus that has stopped everything again. I’m experiencing a nightmare while I’m still waiting, but I still trust justice”, Underlines from a wound that will remain forever marked.

Luckily, the interview did not focus only on the most negative part of his path, it also refreshed his 2004 season, where he made himself known to the entire world crossing the top100 barrier. It was just in that tournament Gstaad where the Italian lived one of his best anecdotes. “I lost before Roger Federer in the semifinals but I won him a set, playing from you to you gave me a lot of confidence. That was a great decorated memory of a beautiful episode that I always tell. Before jumping onto the track, Roger came to the locker room to talk to me, even though my English was still not too good: he wanted to introduce me to his mother! He congratulated me on my game and said it had a rather strange name. For me that was like a dream, now I have a good relationship with him, sometimes we talk. I’m glad I played against the best of the time. ”

Starace’s career would not be understood without the role he played in the Davis cup, where he sported a record 15/16 singles victories. “For me it was very exciting, each opponent is very dangerous in this competition. In singles I only lost against Federer, but I remember winning a very difficult match for Haase indoors, where he was the favorite. I also fondly keep the matches in Cagliari against Hrbáty, a player difficult to win on any surface. But if you ask me which game I would like to repeat, it is undoubtedly the one I lost with Bolelli against the Swedes Aspelin-Lindstedt, we were 2-0 up in sets and if we had won we would have returned to the World Group ”, confesses the right-hander.

The Italian also spoke about the dominance of Big4 in his time and today. No one better to speak on the subject than someone who confronted all the members of that select group. “Roger was the most complicatedHe did not leave me time to think, I was unable to express my game before him. With Nadal, on the other hand, I was able to play more comfortably, his style didn’t bother me as much, although I couldn’t beat him either. With Murray I lost a great game at Roland Garros, after giving up the first set I remember that he put me 6-2 and 5-1 up, having won that third set, things would surely have changed, ”says the Italian.

With justice still working on his case, Potito fights daily for more important things than a track victory. Of those he has already achieved many, especially in his beloved tournament Rome, an event that should be held this coming week if not for the arrival of the coronavirus. “Since my debut in the Foro Italico things have been going well for me, beating Carlos Moyá, who had been champion in 2004. In general, I always played well there, I managed to reach the round of sixteen twice with quite close matches. I remember with great pleasure the victories over Dolgopolov, Troicki, Ferrero… but also the defeat with Davydenko with 7-5 in the third ”, he concludes.

.