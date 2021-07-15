potential, results, dividend … and short positions

Banco Santander with potential, dividend, results and short positions

Banco Santander has just performed with Marathon your first big sale of bad loans since Covid-19 started. An operation that opens the ban while negotiating with other fund managers such as Cerberus other deep-seated operations in this same area, that of toxic assets. In this case the portfolio amounts to 600 million euros, even if its market value would reach 100 million.

An operation that gives a good account of the reorganization to which Banco Santander is subjected for the third quarter of the year. Before he will confess to the market again, it will be in just two weeks, on July 28, when Barclays analysts consider that Banco Santander will be one of the best unemployed in terms of income and costs. Although they also draw attention to the greater exposure that, in Spain together with Sabadell, the entity maintains to companies and SMEs, where they remain cautious.

Even so, the truth is that have raised to overweight the recommendation on the stock and one improves from 3.4 to 3.90 euros per share. That supposes that they grant a potential value that exceeds 25%. But the thing is not there, since Barclays places him as one of its favorites, one of the three chosen.

They also expect their accounts to stand out from the rest and the best outlook on the dividend. You already know that the intention of Banco Santander is to substantially raise its own, after the indications presented by the ECB of lifting the veto on entities as of October of that 15% cap on current profits. According to Factset, Banco Santander will be the second most generous after CaixaBank with a dividend yield of 5.6% in 2022 and 6.43% in 2023.

In its stock chart we see how Banco Santander rises more than 24% in the year, although with important cuts in the last month, of 8% for the value, while still not detaching too much from the highs of the year, 13%

Banco Santander annual price

As for the rest of the recommendations, we find the 3.40 euros of target price provided by Independent Research, or maintaining 3.19 euros per share of PO of Renta4 or Bestinver that directly bets on buying Banco Santander shares.

Also highlight that the bears return with more than 50% of their capital. AQR Capital Management, an old acquaintance of the stock, which closed its positions on the stock in June, returns with 0.50% of its capital down, since last July 12. One more note, with Moody’s maintaining its rating while raising that of BBVA, Bankinter and Sabadell, among others.

And resuming the movements in the entity, with some managerial changes in some business areas, has just lowered the conditions required in its star account, the One Account, to avoid commissions, after BBVA toughens them. So there will be no need to take out insurance, an investment product or even ask for a loan, as has happened until now. A formula to attract customers.

I will also prepare to consolidate its presence in the control of its US subsidiary on which it will launch a takeover bid of 19.75% of the capital that it still does not control in its American financial institution, Santander Consumer USA, Scusa at 39 dollars a share in effect and in which it will invest about 2357 million dollars. The idea is to control 100% of its shareholding, as it already did in the Mexican subsidiary, in order to raise its income through the dividend. A matter on which Barclays also speaks, noting in its report that Banco Santander “continues with its growth strategy in the most favored regions ”.

The premium indicators of Investment Strategies place Banco Santander, in consolidation mode, with a note, revised down by one point in 5.5 total points out of 10 possible for value. Specifically, in the favorable we find the long-term trend that is upward, the total moment, in its two aspects, slow and fast, which is positive for the value and the volatility in the medium term that remains decreasing.

Banco Santander premium indicators of Ei

On the other side, we meet the medium-term trend that is bearish, the volume of business, in its two aspects, in the medium and long term that is decreasing and the range of amplitude that is increasing in the long term.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.