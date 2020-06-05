ArcelorMittal continues to strive to face adversity. The company, with no less than 12 factories in Spain, has seen itself as all cyclical and also industrial, destined to suffer the attacks of the Covid-19. In the first quarter it lost 1037 million euros and described the current year as a complex. And it is that the company comes from a frankly difficult year, with the trade war that has penalized it a lot and serious problems of prices in the raw material looking at Asia.

His great kryptonite is still the high debt in which you do not want to get out of the scheduled in this 2020. Tfter the capital increase, the idea continues to be to reduce debt levels to almost 6,500 million euros. But it will not be easy in the face of the uncertainties that are looming, with half-gas factories, and the possibility of not achieving this year’s objectives. In favor of the steelmaker, its liquidity level is moving, 9082 million euros at the end of the first quarter, especially to face the situation.

In your stock chart we see how During the pandemic all their problems in the price of the value have been reflected. The recovery from lows, which has reached over 50% compared to current levels, has been broken several times. The last one in May after completing the expansion, more shares and especially because of Moody’s reduction of its debt at the junk bond level.

Despite everything, there are those who see a lot of potential in value. The . market consensus gives it a 50.5% bullish run. In the graph we see the volatility of the price, which contrasts with a potential of advances that has returned to gain strength according to analysts, without variation in the target price. So far this year, ArcelorMittal is one of the 10 most affected stocks in the Spanish market with a 35% drop, despite the fact that in the quarter the accumulated increase reached 31%

According to Ei’s technical analyst, José Antonio González, ArcelorMittal “recovers positions in the short term, consolidating above its 40-period or medium-term simple moving average, whose slope gradually acquires a positive slope. Despite the high volatility, it is in full normalization, while oscillator buy signals are activated and the trading volume maintains a robust evolution “.

“However,” the analyst tells us, “all the above arguments will not begin to show their impact on the price until the price fails to resolve the resistance area that we identified at around 11.55 / 10,826 euros per share”. .

ArcelorMittal on daily chart with Average Amplitude Range in percent (upper center window), MACD (lower center window) and trading volume (lower window)

If we look at our premium indicators, this is not a good time to enter ArcelorMittal. In fact, their score is lowered to 2 from 10, from the previous 4, marking a clear bearish bias that invites them to move away from the value. To highlight, the volume that both in the medium and long term continues to grow.

If you want to know the analyzes and recommendations of ArcelorMittal click here

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate