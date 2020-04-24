a treatment experimental against the new coronavirus based on antiviral medication Remdesivir failed in the first clinical trial, according to results released accidentally on Thursday (24).

Antiviral Remdesivir, which has shown effectiveness in relieving symptoms of covid-19

A draft summary of tests with Remdesivir was briefly released on the World Health Organization (WHO) internet platform and was reported by the British newspaper Financial Times and the American medical portal Stat.

The summary states that in tests carried out in China on 237 patients, with 178 medicated and another 79 in a disease control group, there was no improvement in health conditions or a reduction in the presence of pathogens in the blood. Remdesivir application was even stopped early in 18 patients due to side effects.

The authors of the text claim that the drug “was not associated with a temporal difference in clinical improvement” compared to the control group.

After one month, 13.9% of the patients tested died, compared to the death rate of 12.8% among those in the control group, which does not represent a statistically significant difference.

A spokesman for the pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the product, said the text contained “inadequate characterizations of the study”, saying it was closed early due to the low number of volunteers, which would make it irrelevant in statistical terms.

“Thus, the results of the study are inconclusive, although a trend in the data suggests a potential benefit from Remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in the disease,” he said.

The WHO said that the draft is being reviewed by experts and has been published in the wrong way.

In any case, this episode does not represent the end of the attempts. There are several large-scale tests currently underway, which should clarify the issues surrounding the application of the drug against the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

Experts said the test considered too few people to be able to verify benefits or risks.

