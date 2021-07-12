Potential beneficiaries of the NY excluded workers fund encounter first obstacles to access the funds



Mexican Sonia Pérez joined the request of 100 organizations gathered in Lower Manhattan on Monday.

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

The 290,000 potential beneficiaries in New York from the Excluded Workers Fund, after the long road traveled for the approval of this financial assistance plan, they now encounter other obstacles: how complicated it can be to gather all the documentation for a process that will be carried out only virtually.

This Monday in front of the offices of the New York State Department of Labor (DOL), in Lower Manhattan, organizations and coalitions that fought for the approval of these funds, now demand that make some precautions more flexible and some steps are shortened that may mean a barrier at the time of applying next August. Although still there is no specific date. And many precautions are not entirely clear.

“We ask first of all that the Department of Labor open its offices and offer in-person appointments to simplify applications. Many of our workers do not have access to the required technology. And even worse, they don’t have time to go to our organizations to help them, “he explained. Angeles Solis, spokesperson for Make The Road NY (MRNY).

Angeles Solis MTRNY spokesperson: We must remove application barriers. (Photo: F. Martínez)

In addition to purely virtual applications, the other obstacle encountered by those who aspire to apply, is how to check through a letter from your employer who lost wages or earnings, after February 2020, due to COVID-19-related unemployment.

The other key eligibility factor is not have earned more than $ 26,208, in the last 12 months.

The Peruvian Rosa Pampa, a Brooklyn resident, You realize that you have already started gathering the required documentation and that your employer will in effect give you the required letter and proof. But he assures that he has neighbors who have not had the same luck.

“There are many employers who prefer not to share information because they fear, for no reason, get into trouble. And there are many people who need to apply and They are afraid to ask for these tests, because they think they might be out of work again, ”Rosa said.

The Peruvian Rosa Pampa believes that it will be a hindrance for many to find a letter for their employer. (Photo: F. Martínez)

For spokespersons of the Coalition of Excluded Workers (FEW) made by more than 100 organizations that for a year and a half began the crusade for the State Assembly to approve these funds that amount to $ 2.1 billion, It is vital that those who assume they may be eligible to receive this benefit start gathering the documents right away.

FEW leaders also urged employers to provide letters to workers that they would be eligible for the fund to help them access the maximum level of benefits, which could be as high as $ 15,600.

The Identification Issue

Although the Department of Labor will not require any documentation of immigration status or illegibility to obtain a social security number, proof of living in New York is required. before March 27, 2020, it is also essential to have some identification such as a valid passport. Here, in this last requirement, a stumbling block arises for some.

The Mexican merchant Sonia Pérez of the Ambulatory Workers Project explains that in the specific case of their compatriots, they are finding trouble renewing your passports at the consulate, because appointments are difficult to obtain.

“We ask the Department of Labor to be flexible with the expiration dates of some documents, it’s not our fault, it is because many offices and agencies are still closed to the public. Or they have many restrictions to streamline procedures due to the pandemic, ”the immigrant stressed.

For its part, Miriam Fernandez from Communities for a Change NY summed up the clamor of all organizations that will help workers with applications.

“We just want the Department of Labor be more flexible and that the different agencies that process documents such as the Identification of the City of New York (IDNYC), the ITIN number, can streamline their procedures, “he urged.

Likewise, Colombian-American senator Jessica Ramos stressed that a law was approved that will benefit thousands of families who suffered the worst of the pandemic, now we must ask for more agility from some agencies and more clarity from the Department of Labor.

“Now it is up to this agency to specify very well and exactly the required tests and the consulates of our countries not delay the required identification of our neighbors, “said the legislator of the Jackson Heights – Corona district of Queens.

Again the Coalition of Excluded Workers takes to the streets this time to demand flexibility in the applications to access the funds. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Apply without fear

FEW leaders reiterate that the required documentation will be used only for the purposes of administering this benefit.

Disclosure of all this information to any other government agency, including Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), is strictly prohibited by law.

Through the fundexcludedworkers.org web portal, families can have up-to-date information on how to access the funds and have a preliminary idea if they will really be able to apply for financial aid for post-pandemic recovery, from whom they did not receive any federal aid or health insurance. unemployment.

How to check your income level?

Tax return for tax years 2018, 2019 or 2020 with a valid ITIN number A letter from an employer showing your dates of work and why you are no longer employed. At least 6 weeks of pay stubs from November 19, 2020 through April 19, 2021. A W-2 or 1099 form for tax years 2019 or 2020 showing wages or income.