Skin blemishes is a problem that at some point all women we can have. The spots on our skin can cause our skin to look aged and neglected. So sometimes it is necessary to resort to some home remedies during this quarantine.

As we well know, skin spots can occur for different reasons such as: because of the sun, hormonal changes, pregnancy, age and acne marks. Fortunately, there are natural products that have lightening properties that have a fast and zero aggressive action, to better care of our skin.

In this case, natural masks They provide us with first-hand benefits, without spending from our portfolio and most of the ingredients, we have them at our fingertips. For what we tell you here how to make a potato mask.

How to make a potato mask?

Ingredients

1 potato

1 potato cutter

1 container

1 piece of cotton

Preparation method

Cut the potato into round slices with a little thickness. It is important to mention that the potato should not be washed, because several of its properties are lost if washed. Rub the potato pieces in the darkened areas for 10 minutes, let the juice sit and let the potato do its job.

Potato mask to remove stains on the skin. Pexels

Half of your raw potato pour it over the blender and extract the juice with a strainer. Pour the potato juice into a bowl and apply the juice to your face with a piece of cotton. And let the juice dry on your face for 20 minutes.

Once dry, take another slice of potato and massage your skin again. The circular motion will gently exfoliate your skin. This procedure can be done in other areas of your body like armpits.

