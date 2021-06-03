Potapova and Anisimova take the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Dodin and Djoubri

06/02/2021

The Russian Anastasia Potapova, number 76 of the WTA and the American player Amanda Anisimova, number 499 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2 and 6-3 in an hour and eleven minutes to the French Oceane dodin Y Salma djoubri in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros After this result, the pair took the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Potapova and Anisimova, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 9 times, while the losing pair, meanwhile, managed it 5 times. In addition, Potapova and Anisimova had a 55% first serve, managing to win 45% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 60% and they achieved 30% of the service points. Finally, in terms of penalties, the qualified players committed 4 double faults and their rivals committed 4.

In the round of 32 Potapova and Anisimova will face Su-Wei Hsieh Y Elise mertens.

The tournament French Open Women's Doubles. It takes place on clay in the open air and in it a total of 64 couples are seen faces. In addition, it takes place from June 2 to 13 in