Posts reveal that Trump pressured the Justice Department to try to change the electoral result

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

The ex-president Donald trump pressured the Department of Justice (DOJ) to take into account his claims about alleged electoral fraud, in its quest to change the outcome.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the former president’s staff began sending emails to Jeffrey Rosen, who was DOJ number two, asking him to accept claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election at least 10 days before Rosen took over as acting attorney general.

The information was released based on emails released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee ahead of a hearing on the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill by supporters of the former president.

The report adds that the same day that the Electoral College met to certify the results was the day that Trump announced that William Barr leaving the position of attorney general, his assistant emailed Rosen with a list of complaints.

Among other aspects, information was provided and a supposed “forensic analysis” of the Dominion Voting Systems, specifically in Antrim, Michigan.

Suggestions were even made on how certain arguments could be used against President Trump’s theory.

The complaints follow a similar route to the arguments of Rudy giuliani, a former president’s personal attorney, who at a press conference pointed out that Dominion machines participated in the alleged “fraud.” The former mayor was also sued by the company.

The email report confirms that former President Trump exerted pressure on the judicial system to address his complaints, although without proof of the accusations.

The emails to Rosen continued into late December, when the former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, sent him a petition from attorney Cleta Mitchell about alleged voter fraud in Georgia.

The order was clear: investigate, skipping any judicial process, that is, file a formal complaint in court.

“Can you get your team to investigate these allegations of wrongdoing?” Says the email quoted by the Post.