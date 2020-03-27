The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be expensive, very expensive, for the coffers of the Government of Japan and the International Olympic Committee. The director of the Organizing Committee of the event, Toshiro Muto, has given the figures they estimate for the postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview in the Nikkei newspaper, the most famous in Japan, he assured that the bill to postpone the event amounts to 2,461 million euros. This extra cost is motivated by the result of renegotiating the rents of the facilities, covering their maintenance, paying the wages of the 3,500 people who work for the organizing committee and compensate the thousands of people to whom he had sold an apartment in the Olympic Village.

This being the case, the total cost of the Olympic Games will mean a total outlay of 25,528 million euros for Japan. “We need to assess whether the facilities will be available next year. There will be additional costs as a result of maintenance, and we hope they will be very high. Living a postponement of the Games, which is something that has never happened in history, is a daunting task, “said Muto.

The International Olympic Committee, which has a contingency fund of 2,000 million euros, will now negotiate with the Government of Japan on how to deal with the payment of the debt. The body led by Thomas Bach also has to sit down to negotiate with TV sponsors and operators so as not to lose a lot of money from the postponement.