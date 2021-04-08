Postponement of Roland Garros due to Covid-19

The coronavirus continues to affect the entire world and tennis is no exception. This is why Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam to be played in the year on the ATP circuit, was postponed for a week due to the outbreak that occurred in France and Europe. The news was communicated by the French Tennis Federation that ruled, in this way, the new start date for May 23. Due to the change, the competition will end on June 13.

Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. (AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

These measures were taken from the health crisis that the host country is going through. The purpose of the decision is to be able to host the largest possible audience during the competition. “This postponement will allow a little more time to improve the health situation and should allow us to optimize our possibilities of welcoming spectators at Roland Garros”, declared the president of the Federation.

In 2020 this contest also suffered a postponement and was played, with less public than usual, four months later than agreed. This year, unlike the previous one, Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam, would not undergo any changes to the calendar.

In the last edition, the Spanish champion was crowned Rafael Nadal, who won his thirteenth Roland Garros trophy, after beating Novak Djokovic in the final 6-0, 6-2 and 7-3. Argentines Diego Schwartzman and Nadia Podoroska fell by the wayside after losing in the semifinals.

Rafa Nadal after beating Djokovic in the 2020 Roland Garros final .. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

