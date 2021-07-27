Postponed the evening at the Madrid Hippodrome

The promoter of Fernando Sánchez, Emporio Boxing, has announced that the evening to be held tomorrow, July 28 at 9:30 p.m. at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela (Madrid) is being postponed.

They were going to participate in it Carlos Ramos, Amin Hachimi, Youba Sisshoko and Jordan Camacho.

It seems that the increasing restrictions to carry out some of the activities of the gala, in addition to the bad dates in which we are, made it impossible to carry out the evening as planned.

In principle it is postponed until after the summer, probably at the end of September.