Postponed the championship of Spain Suero vs. Clavero

The evening that was to be held this Saturday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. in the Agustín Nourís Pavilion in the Coruña town of Noia has been postponed.

The background combat was the Spanish Super Welterweight Championship between the Galician champion Jose Gregorio Suero (7-0-1, 3 KO) and the aspiring former Spanish champion of the same weight Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (15-15-1, 4 KO).

The Galician was infected at work by COVID-19 and the gala has had to be postponed. Serum is fine and he is confident that he will recover without major problems.

José Gregorio Suero snatched the crown from Navarre David soria in Pamplona last March, defeating him by KO in the third round.

The new date will be announced shortly.