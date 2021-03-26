Postponed Rayo Vallecano – Mirandés

03/26/2021 at 1:18 PM CET

LaLiga has reported that the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has resolved postpone the match between Rayo Vallecano and CD Mirandés which was initially scheduled for next Saturday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m.

The decision is made after LaLiga’s request to postpone said match upon having evidence of the results of the tests carried out, which reveal 6 positive cases of COVID-19 in CD Mirandés, between players and coaching staff. During the following days, daily tests will be carried out in order to determine the extent of the outbreak and the health situation of the staff will be evaluated.

In the next few days the date of celebration of the same will be communicated.