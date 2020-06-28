Microsoft had a lot of complaints after the October 2018 Update, the most rugged update of Windows 10. Like previous feature updates, this one was downloaded and installed as soon as it was available as if it were a quality cumulative update.

For that reason, Microsoft created the new options for postpone updates (in May 2019 Update) that allowed users of Windows 10 Pro and business editions to postpone feature updates up to 365 days.

The option “postpone updates” disappears

However, 1 year later, with the launch of the May 2020 Update, Microsoft has removed “postpone updates” options. The reason the company alleges is to avoid confusion.

Last year, we changed the update installation policies for Windows 10 so that only target devices run a feature update version that approaches the end of the service. As a result, many devices are only updated once a year. To enable all devices to take full advantage of this policy change and to avoid confusion, we have removed deferrals from the Advanced Options Update configuration guide, starting with the 2004 version of Windows 10 Microsoft

Since last year, Windows 10 no longer forces you to install feature updates. These can be there, pending you install them when you decide. This new way of working makes the option of postponing updates useless. Failure to install the update implies that you are already indirectly postponing it.

So, except that your version be close to the endlift the standAs is the case with Windows 10 version 1809, Microsoft will not force you to install feature updates. The option that remains intact is to pause updates up to a maximum of 35 days.

If you want to continue using this optionThe only way will be using Local Group Policy (Computer Configuration> Administrative Templates> Windows Components> Windows Update> Windows Update for Business> Select when previews and feature updates are received or Select When updates are received from quality.