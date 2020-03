Before the IOC confirmed today that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to 2021, the Canadian Olympic Committee made it known that it would not send its athletes to the Games, to be held when held if they were held this year, a decision that one of his best tennis players, Vasek Pospisil, strongly supported in a recent interview. The American was very clear: “It is not a time for entertainment or sports, it is time to beat the virus and stop this pandemic.”

