Postpartum Depression: How to Improve Your Symptoms Through Diet



Betting on the consumption of whole foods, rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, is key to reducing the risk of postpartum depression.

If pregnancy is a stage full of innumerable emotions, the postpartum period takes the crown. It is undeniable to say that women at this time can feel anything from joy, fear, anxiety, and sadness. Although it is normal for the first few days after birth to feel overwhelmed and with emotions running high, it is not a state that should be prolonged. Generally, the symptoms that announce a postpartum depression usually begin a few weeks after delivery, although cases have been reported in which it usually appears up to 6 months later. Fortunately, diet and lifestyle are decisive in prevention and treatment.

Symptoms such as insomnia, loss of appetite, severe irritability, and difficulty bonding with the baby. The truth is that if it is not treated in time, it is a condition that can be doubted for months or longer and that greatly affects all parties. The treatment consists of therapy and in some cases the consumption of antidepressants or hormone therapies, however the diet cannot go unnoticed. Taking into account is a condition that occurs in 1 in 7 women in the United States, it pays to inform yourself and take the best measures.

What is the best diet for postpartum?

A healthy diet will provide the nutrients that the body needs to recover from childbirth on a physical and mental level. Although it is not the cure, through the consumption of healthy foods, dense in nutrients and with medicinal potential, very good results are achieved. Finally, food influences brain chemistry, good hormonal balance, good rest and energy levels. Based on this, many women who want to prevent or take control of depression, have shown interest in knowing about those foods recommended by their antidepressant, anxiolytic and calming properties.

1. Increase the consumption of foods rich in omega-3

One of the best postpartum dietary recommendations is to eat foods rich in omega-3s, and there are many reasons. One of the main ones is its benefits to fight depressionIn fact, there are numerous studies that prove its antidepressant properties. Not surprisingly, countries with a high consumption of oily fish have a lower percentage of cases. Science has confirmed that the main reason is its content in eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), they are substances that have the greatest potential to benefit people with mood disorders. In addition, it was discovered that omega-3s can easily travel through the membrane of brain cells and interact with molecules related to mood within the brain. The consumption of wild salmon, sardines and cod is recommended.

2. Organic eggs

Eggs are considered one of the healthiest and most nutrient dense foods of all time. They are one of the best sources of proteins of high biological value and specifically They contain tryptophan, a key substance in the production of serotonin. On the other hand, eggs provide vitamins D and B, of which its deficiency is related to depression and this is due to to the role they play in regulating mood. Eggs are also satisfying and low in calories, a great alternative to enhance recovery from childbirth and healthy weight loss.

3. Greek yogurt

For many experts yogurt is the natural antidepressant of the 21st century. Although it is a complete food that shines for its immense nutritional power that benefits health in many aspects, science has proven that its probiotic content improves the quality of the intestinal flora and thereby improves mood, and increases the production of serotonin. It is also one of the foods higher in protein and vitamin D, two of the essential nutrients in the prevention of depression. Bet on the consumption of 100% natural Greek yogurt, without any type of sweetener. It will be a great ally in weight loss, improves physical and mental performance, while strengthening the immune system.

4. Lentils and Beans

The fiber, protein and iron found in lentils and beans are aspects that make them a staple in the diet of new moms. They are not only one magnificent protein alternative in vegan dietsThey are filling, low in calories and packed with other nutrients. However, one of the most important aspects to combat depression is that they are very rich in fiber, which is related to a good digestive and intestinal function. Aspects that have a close connection with the state of mind. The best of all is that it is very easy and accessible to integrate them into the daily diet, remember their benefits will increase if you add vegetables and spices in the preparations.

5. Whole grains

Last but not least, whole grains, whether you bet on oats, rice, whole wheat pasta or quinoa; whole foods are synonymous with health. In principle, its consumption translates into a boost of quality energy for the body and thanks to its content in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants they are a good ally to raise serotonin levels. It is well known that it is considered “the happiness hormone” and is a natural mood stabilizer, which at low levels causes depression. In addition, we cannot fail to mention that they are a great ally to maintain stable blood sugar, energy and mood.

Other important recommendations that we cannot fail to mention. Do not forget the importance of a high consumption of natural liquids, It is essential to maintain good hydration with more than 2 liters of natural water a day. The intake of natural infusions, milk, fresh juices and smoothies is also recommended. It is well known that women tend to be obsessed with regaining their figure, however it is very important focus on losing weight safely as it can lead to nutritional deficiencies and these can increase the risk of depression. In addition, just as there are beneficial foods, there are others that it is essential to avoid: junk food, soda, processed food, caffeine, and alcohol.

