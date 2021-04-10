Posters of the main characters of Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy

This week Netflix finally presented the trailer of its adaptation of Jupiter’s Legacy in serial format. Now, original comic book co-creator Mark Millar has gifted fans with a marketing bonus. Through his official Twitter account, Millar has published new character posters from the series featuring all five members of the Sampson family, with each poster dedicating to a super-powered member of the Sampson family.

Each poster also features a different slogan. Lady liberty has “Protect your destiny”, while Brainwave has “Imagine your dynasty,” hinting that the comic book character’s less than noble intentions will come true. Instead, the poster of Brandon bears the motto “Doubt your destiny”, while that of Chloe presents “Escape the dynasty.” Jupiter’s Legacy co-creator and executive producer Mark Millar had already hinted at the dysfunction of the Sampson family, likening its dynamic to a super-powered version of the Kardashians.

Josh Duhamel stars in the new series as Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian, a man who acquired superhuman abilities in the 1930s after visiting a mysterious island with his future wife, Grace, his brother, Walter, and several of his friends. The group subsequently formed the world’s first superhero team, The Union. Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels co-star in the series as Grace and Walter, respectively.

The first official trailer for “Jupiter’s Legacy” showed the sense of scale that the series intends, as well as its crossing of generations, which is in line with the original material, the comics. “Jupiter’s Legacy” will be the first in a series of adaptations of Millar’s work, as Netflix acquired the rights to his Millarworld library.

Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel as The Utopian, Ben Daniels as Brain-Wave, Leslie Bibb as Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson, Mike Wade as The Flare, Anna Akana as Raikou and Matt. Lanter as Skyfox. The series premieres on May 7 on Netflix.