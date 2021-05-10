Posters for the characters of ‘Black Widow’

Marvel has released new posters featuring some of the characters from ‘Black widow‘, the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit theaters on July 9. The posters in question belong to Natasha Romanoff, Melina, Yelena, The Red Guardian, Rick Mason, and Taskmaster.

Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, once again in this action-packed spy thriller that kicks off the Fourth Phase of the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Natasha faces one of the darkest chapters of her life. history, when a dangerous conspiracy related to his past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the trail of shattered relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

Along with Johansson the film will star Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, OT Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, Michelle Lee and Olivier Richters among others. Directed by Cate Shortland (‘Lore’) from a script by Jac Schaeffer (‘The Hustle ‘), the film will have its simultaneous theatrical release and Disney + Premier Access on July 9, more than a year after its initial release date.