Posters at the protests over Samuel’s murder

the murder by Samuel Luiz in A Coruña on July 3 after receiving a brutal beating by a group of assailants, he caused a sling outrage in Spanish society. While the authorities are investigating the case to find out if it was a hate crime, the friends of the young nursing assistant say that they beat him, shouting “fag” until he was unconscious.

The social reaction has not been long in coming and this July 5 thousands of people have concentrated in different parts of the Spanish geography to condemn the murder and to demand respect for the gay community.

Concentration in Madrid for the murder of Samuel Luiz. The poster held by the protester reads “your neutrality makes you an accomplice of the aggressor.” (Photo by Guillermo Gutierrez Carrascal / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

The demonstrations have been massive in cities like Barcelona, ​​A Coruña or Madrid and they have left numerous vindictive messages. In all these protests there have been posters in which those attending the protests have shown their outrage at a murder that has shocked society.

Several of them have been related with the homophobic insult that the young man received before he died. Thus, texts such as “what they call you while they kill you matters” or “fag shouldn’t be the last thing you hear before you die” have been seen.

“What they call you while they kill you matters”

“Fagot of what”

“Fagot shouldn’t be the last thing you hear before you die”

“Against the Nazis, you fagots”

“They killed him for a fag” / “1936 or 2021?”

“Warning: we will not go back to the closets!”

“We have not been in the cupboards so that when we leave they put us in a coffin”

“They killed Samuel at the cry of a fagot”

Beyond the insult itself, many protesters have wanted charge against hate speech and very vindictive messages have been seen in favor of tolerance such as “their love did not hurt, your hatred did” or “in the face of fear we stood up and got up”.

“His love didn’t hurt, your hate did”

“Hate speeches, media that whitewash, equidistant politics, judges protecting leisure crimes. You are accomplices.

“Out with Violence, Hate, Xenophobia (VOX) from the institutions”

“Homophobia exists and kills”

“In the face of fear we stand up and get up”

“Samuel’s murder is the result of normalizing hate speech”

“Any of us could be Samuel”

“Rest in power”

“Homophobia and fascism are the same”

