Poster, scoop, of Mads Mikkelsen’s new thriller

Military Markus must return home with his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It all seems to be just bad luck, until Otto, a math expert and also a wrecked train passenger, shows up with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart and Emmenthaler. Otto is convinced that someone is behind all this. As the clues pile up, Markus is clear that it could all have been a carefully orchestrated murder, in which his wife ended up being a random victim.

This is the plot of ‘Horsemen of Justice’, thriller loaded with dark humor, directed by Anders Thomas Jensen and starring Mads mikkelsen, which will hit theaters next July 23th hand in hand with Alfa Pictures and La Aventura. “It is a fable set in a realistic frame. It is the story of a group of people who, on the same day, lose their sense of security. When they meet, they finally find respectively: love, self-respect, trust and the feeling of belonging to a place. Everyone ends up experiencing a kind of trust, either in themselves, in God, or in the coincidences of life. The film describes how our lives are affected when the unthinkable happens. How do we keep our faith in life, when we no longer believe in anything? “explains the director.

They accompany Mikkelsen, whom we will see in ‘Indiana Jones 5’, Nikolaj Lie Kaas (The cases of department Q), Andrea Heick Gadeberg (The kidnapping of Daniel Rye), Lars Brygmann (Kursk) and Nicolas Bro (The kingdom of Dunark: the gift of the serpent).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io