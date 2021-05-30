Poster, in scoop, of the thriller that will compete at the Malaga Festival

Tano has worked her entire life for Manuel, a construction entrepreneur who in better times controlled the entire city. Now, in his old age, Tano sees how Manuel can no longer run the company and the entire structure faces a generational change, new people, new businesses, a new way of running the company, but the same violence as always.

This is the plot of ‘Dead man does not know how to live’, debut feature by Ezekiel Montes that will participate in the Official Section of the Malaga Festival and whose poster we launch today in scoop. Starring Antonio Dechent (Alone, intact), Ruben Ochandiano (Biutiful, The broken hugs), Elena Martínez (This love is from another planet, Big Bad Wolf), Jesus Castro (The minimal island, The boy), Paco Tous (The Shadow of the Law, The Wish List), Nancho Novo (La Celestina, The red squirrel, Manuel de Blas (The tunnel, Goya’s ghosts), Juan Fernandez (Solas, Box 507), Juanma Lara (The Olive Tree, The Boy Who Painted the Sea), Roberto Garcia (The paper house, The Chicano) and Manolo Caro (El Bola, Camarón), the film will be released in theaters next July 2nd from the hand of Filmax.

“It is one of the riskiest bets in the cinema of 2021. It is an action film but mainly it is a story of characters, close to the reality and cruelty of this environment. The film talks about loyalty, about values ​​that society is losing, about a time that no longer exists “explains the director, who also signs the script.

