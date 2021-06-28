Poster, in scoop, of the new Icíar Bollaín

Kowalski Films / Feel Good

We premiered, for the first time, the poster of ‘Maixabel’, a film directed by Icíar Bollaín and starring Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar, which will hit theaters next 24th SeptemberIcíar Bollaín gives us the keys to ‘Maixabel’

The next 24th September hits theaters ‘Maixabel’, new film directed by Icíar Bollaín and whose poster we present today for the first time. Starring Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar, the film tells the true story of Maixabel Lasa, who lost her husband, Juan María Jaúregui, assassinated by ETA in 2000. Eleven years later, she receives an unusual request: one of the murderers has asked to meet with her in the Nanclares de la Oca prison in Álava, where she is serving a sentence after breaking ties with the terrorist gang. Despite the doubts and the immense pain, Maixabel Lasa agrees to meet face to face with the people who ended in cold blood with the life of who had been his partner since the age of sixteen. “Everyone deserves a second chance,” she says when asked about the reasons for sitting in front of her husband’s murderer.

Produced by Kowalski Films (Koldo Zuazua) and FeelGood (Juan Moreno and Guillermo Sempere) and shot in different locations in Guipúzcoa and Álava, ‘Maixabel’ completes its cast with María Cerezuela and Urko Olazábal.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io