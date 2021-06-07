Poster, in scoop, of the film that portrays the birth of Open Arms

Poster, in scoop, of ‘Mediterranean’, a film directed by Marcel Barrena and portraying the beginnings of Open Arms, starring Eduard Fernández, Dani Rovira, Anna Castillo, Sergi López and Álex Monner, will hit theaters on September 10



The next September, 10th hits theaters ‘Mediterranean’, film directed by Marcel Barrena and that portrays the beginnings of Open Arms. The film, whose teaser poster we launched today exclusively, has a luxury cast, led by Eduard Fernández, Dani Rovira, Anna Castillo, Sergi López and Álex Monner.

The story begins in the fall of 2015. Two lifeguards, Oscar (Eduard Fernández) and Gerard (Dani Rovira), travel to Lesbos (Greece) shocked by the photograph of a child drowned in the waters of the Mediterranean. Upon arrival they discover an overwhelming reality: thousands of people risk their lives every day crossing the sea in precarious boats fleeing armed conflicts. However, no one performs rescue work. Together with Esther (Anna Castillo) and Nico (Sergi López) they will create a team that fights for support to people who need it. For all of them, this initial journey will be a life-changing odyssey. The Mediterranean is a struggle to survive in the sea, an environment that is often hostile in which every life counts.

They complete the cast of the film Melika Foroutan, Giota Festa and Patricia López Arnaiz, that performs a special collaboration.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io