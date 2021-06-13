Poster, for the first time, of the thriller by Juana Acosta that arrives at the Malaga Festival

On a trip to a small volcanic island, Fabiola becomes a spy for her home. You have no evidence or certainties, but your intuition tells you that not everything is what it seems. You are torn between fear of what you may find and the need for answers. How far to delve into the privacy of others? How far do you lie to protect the people you love?

Tomorrow he arrives at the Official Section of the Malaga Festival ‘The consequences’, an emotional thriller directed by Claudia Pinto and starring Juana Acosta, Alfredo Castro, the young debutante María Romanillos, Carme Elías, Sonia Almarcha and Héctor Alterio, that performs a special collaboration. “It tells the story of an erupting family. We have all hidden something to protect our loved ones or to avoid what makes us feel guilty. There are no certainties in emotions, we do not feel what we want to feel, and it is in this elusive and elusive terrain that this film moves “explains the director. “A mother who struggles to regain the love of her daughter and a wild and disturbing environment, are the pillars of a story of false monsters (those that come to life in our heads) and of real monsters (those that we have in front of us and that sometimes we can not see)”.

The film, produced by Sin Rodeo Films, will hit theaters on September 17 by Syldavia Cinema.

