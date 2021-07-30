Poster and trailer released for ‘House of Gucci’, with Lady Gaga and Adam Drive as protagonists

This Thursday the poster and trailer of the House of Gucci film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver were released. The rest of the cast of the film directed by Ridley Scott is completed by Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek.

Through the official Instagram account, the promotional images and the first trailer of the film based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed, by Sara Gay Forden, published in the year 2000.

House of Gucci, written by Roberto Bentivegna, tells the story of the marriage between Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci during the 1980s which culminated in the murder of the businessman. Patrizia was found guilty in 1998 and received a 29-year prison sentence for being the intellectual author of the crime, but in 2011 she was released on bail after 18 years for good behavior.

Adam Driver will play Maurizio Gucci; Jeremy Irons will be Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father; Jared Leto will play Paolo Gucci; Al Pacino will play Aldo Gucci and Camille Cottin will play Paola Franchi.

Filming took place in Italy, with locations in Rome, Florence, Milan and Lake Como, amid criticism by the Gucci family who regretted that the production did not contact them to create the story that Scott wanted to film since 2006 despite disapproval. of the owners of the luxury firm.

House of Gucci is scheduled to debut in November via the new streaming service Paramount Plus.