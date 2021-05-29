Poster and trailer, preview, of the re-release of David Lynch’s masterpiece

Trailer and poster, in scoop, of the re-release of ‘Blue velvet’by David Lynch The film is part of the programming David Lynch Universe, with which Avalon will re-release in theaters, starting on June 11, the director’s most iconic titles

After the very good reception of the Wong Kar Wai Universe, Avalon will dedicate the month of June to another unique director: David Lynch. On June 11, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of ‘Mulholland Drive’, eight iconic titles from his filmography will return to theaters, at least for a month, such as ‘Blue velvet’, of which we are releasing today the trailer and the beautiful new poster, designed by Eileen Steinbach. Starring Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, Dennis Hopper and Laura Dern, the film, released in 1986 and for which the director received an Oscar nomination, tells the story of Jeffrey Beaumont and the strange events that begin to occur in a small town from North Carolina after he finds a human ear in some bushes.

Avalon

The cycle, which will also include iconic titles such as Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Wild Heart, Twin Peaks: Fire walks with me, Lost Road and A True Story, will be enjoyed at Golem cinemas in Madrid and Balmes Multicines in Barcelona, ​​which will be set and decorated for the occasion. In addition, there will be presentations and special meetings.

Avalon makes a “special passport” available to viewers that allows access to all screenings, but tickets can also be purchased for each screening individually.

