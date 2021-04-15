Poster and release date of ‘Reyes de la noche’ in Movistar +

The next may 14 arrives at Movistar + ‘Kings of the night’, series starring Javier Gutiérrez, Miki Esparbé and Itsaso Arana, set in the golden age of Spanish sports radio in the 80-90s and from which today we launch its poster for the first time.

Movistar +

Directed by Carlos Therón and Adolfo Valor and with a cast that completes Alberto San Juan like Cerdán, Chiqui Fernandez like Marisa, Sonia Almarcha like Almudena, Christopher Suarez like Urrutia, Oscar de la Fuente like Pineda, Carlos Blanco like Bermúdez, Victor of the Fountain like Alfonso, Gerald B. Fillmore like Teodoro, Celia de Molina as Concha, Fele Martinez like Arturo and Omar banana Like Jorge, fiction tells the story of Francisco Javier Maldonado, alias Paco el Cóndor (Javier Gutiérrez), the most important sports journalist on Spanish radio in the 80s. The listeners admire him, the players fear him, the club presidents ( and the government) hate him. Every midnight it gathers millions of listeners together with the transistor. For years, the Condor has no rival. Up to now.

Through six 30-minute chapters, ‘Reyes de la Noche’ immerses us in a time when radio journalism was done in a very different way from today. ANDn tone of comedy, and through the rivalry of its two protagonists, the series portrays a moment of inflection in our country, which was finally beginning to enter modernity.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io