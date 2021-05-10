Poster and date, in scoop, of Secun de la Rosa’s first film

‘El Cover’, Secun de la Rosa’s debut work, will hit theaters on July 23 First images of ‘El Cover’, Secun de la Rosa’s musical set in Benidorm

The next July 23th the long-awaited debut of Secun de la Rosa, whose poster we launched today in scoop. ‘The Cover’, whose cast head Álex Monner, Marina Salas, Carolina Yuste, Lander Otaola, María Hervás, Susi Sánchez, Juan Diego and Carmen Machi, tells the story of Dani, a young man who has inherited from his family the love of music and also the fear of failure. Faced with living off his dream, he makes a living working as a waiter, just like his parents. And this year, like every summer, Benidorm is filled with artists who come to sing in its bars, hotels and nightclubs. There Dani meets Sandra, who will change her way of understanding art.

As he told us in this interview, Secun has drawn memories to put together the story of his first film as a director, which began shooting in Benidorm last year and has managed to finish with a lot of effort due to the pandemic. “I come from a tremendous world, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Barcelona and I have always been attracted to those nights when the fishermen of Mercabarna met the most modern. That mixture of humble people ecstatic in front of a flamenco … That universe of transvestites who got together in the Metro ”, explained to us.

Produced by Nobody is Perfect (‘Secret Origins’, ‘Perfect Strangers’) with the collaboration of GTS Entertainment (Universal Music Group Partner), Amazon Prime Video and Entertainment One

