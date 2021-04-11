PostCovid therapies: Yes you can



You have to have a healthy and balanced alkaline diet.

By: Dr. Luis Montel April 11, 2021

The Covid-19 virus has caused the largest pandemic of our time, leaving behind deaths and victims. A year later, all efforts have been aimed at curbing person-to-person infection and preventing deaths. However, the amount that today suffers the consequences of Covid-19, after passing the disease, is enormous.

Getting sick with coronavirus and overcoming it is not the same as coming out unscathed or healthy. Most are left with profound sequelae such as fatigue, deep tiredness or respiratory distress due to pain on inspiration or expiration. A large part remains a residual pleurisy, which causes pain and discomfort when sleeping and walking, as well as weight loss and damage to the immune system.

What can we do at home or in specialized consultations if we suffer from Covid-19 and our body is not the same as before?

Among the general measures, highlight the role of hydration. I am referring to the correct supply of water and minerals necessary for the improvement of the body. These are iron, in the form of ferrous fumarate, to take in the morning on an empty stomach. If we add a lemonade, it will improve its absorption.

Also magnesium + zinc, always at night. Drink mineral water that contains the sodium and potassium necessary for cell stability. Providing vitamin C is important to maintain its amounts in plasma.

All of the above is linked to a healthy and balanced alkaline diet. That is to say, vegetables, fruits and vegetables, without forgetting the integral carbohydrates to provide the caloric energy that guarantees the vital processes.

In the medical field, we have had impressive results with immune sera with ganmaglobumin, together with ascorbic acid and the group of B vitamins. Ozone must be mentioned, the most anti-inflammatory and regenerating agent in nature, which is also an antiviral par excellence that It helps us to oxygenate cells and eliminates body acidity.

The end result of this therapy is the restoration of functions, detoxification and return to normality.

In addition to the above, we recommend practicing active respiratory physiotherapy and the hyperbaric breathing chamber. Recovery after Covid-19 is possible with a combination therapy. Remember to always check with your doctor before making decisions about each treatment.

