With no progress for three months, the British and Europeans appear to have been on a dead end when tackling, on Tuesday, in a climate of increasing tension, a fourth round of negotiations that is crucial in defining their post-Brexit relationship.

This week of negotiations will precede a “high-level conference” in which the situation will be taken stock, and which the British have turned into a deadline to continue discussing or not.

According to a source close to the negotiations, the accounts do not come out. “Progress is not enough. Each party remains inflexible in its positions,” he regrets.

The Europeans want a very broad agreement, with guarantees to prevent Britain from deregulating its economy in fiscal, social and environmental matters, which would harm the former partners. They also demand access to British waters for their fishermen.

But London, which only wants a classic free trade agreement to preserve its regulatory autonomy, and eventually small sectoral agreements, judges these excessive demands.

“What the EU asks of us is unprecedented in all the free trade agreements it has signed, or has contemplated signing, with other economies,” Minister of State Michael Gove insisted on Thursday, a formula repeated ad nauseam by the British since the start of negotiations.

Under these conditions, it is difficult to contemplate, as planned, an agreement for the end of the year, when the transition period ends during which the United Kingdom, which officially left the EU on January 31, continues to apply the Community rules.

A deal is “extremely difficult, but possible,” says EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, questioned on German public radio Deutschlandfunk on Friday.

This round will allow precisely “to know if Great Britain wants to abandon the internal market and the customs union (…) with or without agreement with us”.

– “Misstep” –

“We will know, from Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the tone of the discussions,” says the source close to the negotiations.

But optimism does not prevail. Asked Friday by the Institute for Government think tank, Stefaan de Rynck, a Barnier adviser, is not expecting progress this week.

The guarantees that Europeans demand in terms of competition (“level playing field”, that is, the conditions of equity) are one of the main obstacles for him.

An agreement seems even more uncertain now that the British reject an extension of the transition period, of one or two years, which would extend the duration of the negotiations as much.

“We are not going to ask for an extension, and if the EU asks us, we will not accept it,” British negotiator David Frost said Thursday.

Given the deadlock that is emerging, and in a context complicated by the coronavirus, which makes negotiations have to be done through videoconferencing, which does not make things easier, the tone rose in recent days in mail exchanges.

David Frost sent an email to Michel Barnier inviting him to review his position.

The Frenchman replied curtly: “I would not like the tone you have adopted to have an impact on the mutual trust and constructive attitude that are essential between us.”

“There is a consensus that the tone of David Frost’s letter does not help,” says MEP Nathalie Loiseau (Renew), a member of the European Parliament’s coordination group on the UK, questioned by .. “An indifferent, accusatory tone, at the moment when one works to negotiate an agreement, it is evident that it is a false step,” he assures.

