Postal clerk used stolen card to pay for breast surgery in New York

Shakera Small, a USPS employee in Queens (NYC), was charged by federal authorities with theft, grand larceny and other crimes for allegedly using a credit card stolen from her postal route to pay for $ 8,000 plastic breast surgery.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Small (31) had been assigned to deliver mail to an address in the Jamaica neighborhood, where a man received a statement on a credit card with a charge of $ 8,000 in the name of “Long Island Plastic Surgery ”.

The man contacted the bank and reported that he had not authorized this charge nor had he received the card in the mail.

According to the complaint against Small, used an allegedly forged Connecticut driver’s license in the name Christine Petrow when visiting the cosmetic clinic in 2019 for a breast lift procedure.

At first, he provided a credit card of his to give an advance of $ 1,000 dollars for the surgery. However, when Small paid the balance due for the proceeding, he allegedly used the stolen credit card.

“Credit card fraud is a serious crime. The False charges can ruin a person’s credit rating and affect the ability to buy a house, a car or even rent an apartment, ”he said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The crime alleged here was a betrayal of public trust and an insult to the thousands upon thousands of postal workers who do their job with integrity. “

Small faces charges of grand theft, criminal possession of a counterfeit instrument, identity theft and various other crimes. If convicted, face up to seven years in prison, reported Fox News.