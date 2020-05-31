In a video message sent on the occasion of the online vigil organized by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal for Pentecost, Pope Francis called this Saturday (05.30.2020) to build a fairer society once the coronavirus pandemic has been overcome. The religious leader urged to change the way of seeing life, because “we did not save ourselves alone.”

When we come out of this pandemic, we will not be able to continue doing what we have been doing, and how we have been doing it. No, everything will be different », declared the pontiff in his message. «From the great tests of humanity, and among them the pandemic, one comes out better or worse. It doesn’t come out the same, “he added, asking,” How do you want to go out? Better or worse?

Read also: The Hong Kong government rejects Trump’s decision to withdraw the exceptionality

Jorge Mario Bergoglio pointed out that the suffering caused by the disease, which already leaves more than 6 million infected people and 366,000 deaths in the world, “will not help,” if a more just society is not built. ” In the video, Bergoglio spoke of a world that suffers and asked that “the Spirit give us new eyes, open our minds and our hearts to face this moment and the future with the lesson learned: we are one humanity. We do not save ourselves ».

Without mask

For Francisco, “if we do not work to end the pandemic of poverty in the world, with the pandemic of poverty in the country of each one of us, in the city where each one of us lives, this time will have been in vain”. Shortly before, the Pope prayed for the end of the health crisis and for the development of a vaccine in the Vatican Gardens with a select group of about one hundred people.

Also read: Launch platform to share free treatments and vaccines of Covid-19

A doctor, a nurse, a patient who recovered from COVID-19, a relative of a deceased in the Italian crisis, and the parents of a child who was born during the emergency were among them. The pope asked the Virgin Mary to give comfort to those who lost loved ones because of the new coronavirus. For safety, they sat at a safe distance and many wore face masks, although Francisco did not.