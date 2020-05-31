What will be left of what was known before the coronavirus pandemic? Worldwide, projections have sought to give some kind of design to the unpredictable, but it comes up against a global ignorance. It is possible to know, however, what concerns our limits and exhaustion as subjects, highlights the Italian philosopher Franco “Bifo” Berardi.

Pensador also proposes a constructive way out, in which people can ‘rediscover the need for solidarity, abandon the spirit of aggressive competition and escape fear of contagion with a renewed desire for bodily contact’

Photo: Roberto Parizotti / FotosPublicas / BBC News Brasil

The body, often treated as an infallible device, experiences a threat of frightening proportions, updated with each death caused by the virus or the turmoil it generates in health systems. “It won’t get any easier after the isolation ends; [viver] it will be much more difficult and harder. We should look at this difficulty from the point of view of this new awareness that isolation has generated: awareness of mortality and the fragility of the body. “

In his books Asfixia and Além do Futuro, both published by Editora Ubu, the leftist intellectual discusses the crossing of the financial-technological model in human and social relations, and the resistance undertaken by public groups and by art.

A common argument sews the two publications together: it takes body and affection to give new meaning to the social fabric and collective interactions – promoting more encounters and less fragmentation. For this reason, he frequently calls upon the notion of eroticism to speak of a pleasant resumption of coexistence with the other, despite the aridity and aggressiveness in current connections.

If in 2011 the Occupy Wall Street movement, which denounced social inequality, among other problems, emerged for the author as a promising reactivation of the urban public dimension, the following years were of frustration. And even more so now in the pandemic. “Now, the body is directly attacked by the virus, compulsory isolation and social detachment.”

An activist in the May 1968 European student movements and a commentator on contemporary life, Berardi keeps a diary on the effects of covid-19 on the world. The prognosis is worrying and includes great mental suffering.

Berardi thinks that the crazy pace of work, experiences and relationships cultivated in recent decades was intolerable, but it had been tolerated

Photo: Personal Archive / BBC News Brasil

For him, the effects of the pandemic can lead to two different destinies: “We can enter a period of unlimited physical misery, of absolute deserotization of social relations, a period of generalized mental suffering”, he says, in a pessimistic perspective.

But Bifo also proposes a constructive way out, in which people can “rediscover the need for solidarity, abandon the spirit of aggressive competition and escape fear of contagion with a renewed desire for bodily contact”.

One of the changes already perceived by society is the transformation of the relationship with time – both in acceleration and in deceleration.

When, in January, he saw Ken Loach’s film You Were Not Here ?, which portrays the lack of assistance to informal delivery workers, the Italian philosopher concluded that anxiety, despair, aggression and frustration are “a burden.” of the psychic misery that the neoliberal way of life has caused and that we will never be able to free ourselves “.

The author analyzes that the crazy pace of work, experiences and relationships cultivated in the last decades was intolerable, but had been tolerated. There seemed to be no other ways to live – until the coronavirus pandemic broke out and imposed limits on a body that was treated as an exploration machine.

“Isolation came and, suddenly, the infernal acceleration was interrupted. Now we are facing the possibility of getting out of hell, of reformulating the whole system of expectations. Will we be able to resist the capitalist pressure that wants us back to that carousel from before? “

Even though social isolation has instituted other routines and rhythms for most people, workers considered essential were left out of this possibility, “forced to continue working faster and faster”, as Bifo points out. The acceleration of time was reserved for them.

The data endorse the philosopher’s claim. In a survey carried out by Brazilian researchers, application handlers stated that, although the work was greater in the pandemic, there was a “significant reduction” in wages.

Precarious work

Labor relations have gone through a dangerous precariousness, in the opinion of the Italian thinker. Renegotiations made due to the pandemic can go beyond moments of exception and institute naturalized fragility.

“The explosion of unemployment will create the condition for a tremendous worsening of the social situation: widespread misery, aggression, conflict, violence, war. This is easy to predict, it is almost obvious. The only way out of an endless catastrophe is a radical change in relationship between social activity and access to basic needs of life. “

“I think that the real change should not occur in the political position of States, but in the capacity of society to organize itself outside the dominant forms. Self-organization of production, mainly of food production, and redistribution of wealth.”

‘People are producing art and poetry during confinement. I see this ample activity of writing and recording images (however fragmentary) as a kind of attempt to find a common rhythm, an attempt to reconstruct the fabric of sensitivity ‘

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In this regard, the philosopher does not deny that the tensions of the coming years will be violent, insofar as there will be a refusal by some to redistribute.

While inequalities reflect a process of expansion and accumulation that favors only a small part of the population – United Nations data from 2019 shows that Latin America is the region of the world with the highest income inequality – growth has not been reversed necessarily in the expansion of useful and pleasurable things.

For Bifo, the result is an acceleration of the extraction process and the destruction of physical and mental resources. “The economic and financial obsession with growing and the persistent urge to have more, to accumulate abstract value, are not working.”

He has no doubt that the pandemic is exposing the “fragility of the monetary system”, based on imaginary money and financial speculation. There is capital circulating among some. “But at the moment, what we need is not money, but useful things like fans, masks, food, affection.”

Bifo also argues that the money made available by central banks and international financial institutions is reverted to the capitalist and consumerist model, with a strong impact on the population’s indebtedness.

“It is a well-known experience: since the 1990s, in the USA, Europe and Latin America, the wide availability of credit cards (electronic money) allowed an expansion of consumption, but this implied the creation of a debt that resulted in the increasing subjection of people. Debt acted as the main factor of social dependence and forced workers to accept any kind of blackmail, precariousness, low wages, etc. ”

Facing the pandemic

Asked about the population’s refusal to science in the face of the greatest challenge since World War II, Bifo recalls that the very fact that we are experiencing a health event like this in the 21st century demonstrates that “science is far from infallible”. Science actually advances and widens boundaries whenever new questions are asked, leading to more answers being produced. “Some degree of skepticism is legitimate,” he says.

After the provocation, he points out that scientific research is our weapon against the problems imposed by the covid-19. “Knowledge is the only tool we have against the virus and also against any kind of danger. Therefore, it is difficult to understand how some non-minority groups of people can be so absurd and stubbornly negative.”

Without rejecting melancholy and crises intensified by the pandemic, Bifo also envisions possibilities for life that include poetry, the dream of the future and the reinvention of relationships. The philosopher explains that the isolation and its consequences will allow us to look at other possibilities of relating. “For the past 40 years, we were paralyzed, convinced that there was no alternative; but now it has imposed itself, at least for a period.”

“People are producing art and poetry during their confinement. I see this ample activity of writing and recording images (however fragmentary they may be) as a kind of attempt to find a common rhythm, an attempt to reconstruct the fabric of sensitivity.”

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health



BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.