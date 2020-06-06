Berlin, Jun 6 . .- The plan to reactivate the post-pandemic economy agreed on Wednesday by the Government in Germany has strengthened confidence in the grand coalition and keeps conservatives of Chancellor Angela Merkel at 40% in intention to vote.

According to a survey carried out by the Forsa demoscopic institute between June 2 and 5 and released today by the media group RTL, the great coalition between Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), its twin Bavarian Social Christian Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats achieves the highest approval rate so far this year with 56%.

While the CDU remains for the third consecutive week at 40% support, the Social Democrats increased one point compared to last week to 16% and thus managed to place themselves again ahead of the Greens, who lost one point to 15% .

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) loses one point and with 8% achieves its worst result since August 2017, while the Left remains, also at 8%.

The liberals of the FDP manage to advance a point up to 6%, while the undecided add 27%.

In the general elections of September 2017, the conservative bloc won 32.9% of the votes; the Social Democrats, with 20.5%; the liberals, with 10.7%; the Greens, with 8.9%; the Left, with 9.2%, and the AfD, with 12.6%, while the undecided represented 23.8%.

Furthermore, respondents are less pessimistic about the future of the German economy than at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

Thus, while in April 63% of Germans feared “a worsening in the coming years” of the economic situation, now only 51% have that opinion.

In April, only 17% hoped that the economic situation would improve; Now 26% have a positive evolution, as many as never before this year.

During the course of the pandemic, economic expectations tended to be increasingly pessimistic, according to the opinions of citizens collected in polls released by the media group RTL.

Thus, if in April the pessimists outnumbered the optimists by 46%, now they only add 25% more.

The evolution is similar to that observed during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, when even before having started, citizens were already looking at the economic outlook with growing skepticism about the future.

Thus, in July 2008 the pessimists outnumbered the optimists by 48%, who in February 2009, without having yet overcome the crisis, already added up to 16% more.

On the other hand, half of the citizens – 51% – consider the post-pandemic economic plan worth 130,000 million euros as sufficient, while 21% think that the Government could have allocated a larger sum, and 17% see it. Too expensive, according to another poll conducted June 4-5.

Above all, supporters of the conservative bloc – 59% – expressed themselves according to the size of the aid package, as well as Social Democratic voters – 56% – and the Greens – 69%.

For 50% of AfD supporters the plan is too expensive, while 52% of Left voters consider it insufficient.

Two thirds of the respondents – 69% – consider that the post-pandemic package will not bring them any personal benefit; families with children and supporters of the Greens were more optimistic in this regard.

85% of pensioners, 75% of low-income respondents and 84% of AfD sympathizers do not believe that the aid package brings them any financial benefit.

