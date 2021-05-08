Post-mortem photography: Why was it customary to portray dead people in Victorian times?

With blank stares and porcelain skin, photographing dead people became a widespread practice in the well-to-do classes.

Epidemics Tuberculosis. Contamination. Cities full of soot from the new steam engines. The angel of death was not a strange visit in Victorian-era homes in Europe, nor for the other industrialized countries in the world. On the contrary, it was perhaps an old acquaintance who would sooner or later knock on the door. Make photography of dead, therefore, it could become everyday thing.

Dust we are and in photographs we will become

Portrait of a dead girl crowned with flowers, with her mother. Photography: Soumaya Museum

One of the motivations that propelled the photography of the dead during the last years of the 19th century was, without a doubt, the need to keep a historical file cabinet. From this point of view, they were costumbrist portraits, in which you can appreciate the clothing, occupation and even social class of the people, despite having lost his life.

For the wealthiest families in Europe, taking pictures of their recently deceased babies was a intimate way to remember them in their last moments. Even more so because there were no health resources to cure infections that are no longer severe today. Much less to save mothers who, after childbirth, could present some complication.

For this reason, adult women, young children, and the elderly were subject to being photographed after they had died. The practice became so widespread that it was common to keep the portraits as if they were jewels, framed in gold and other precious metals.

It was common for corpses received special treatment, so many photographed bodies were dressed for the occasion. Flowers, elegant clothing and a religious ceremony were on the agenda for the deceased to be portrayed for the last time. Rather than being a gimmicky practice, it was more of a steal a sigh from time.

We suggest: Why didn’t people smile in old photos?

Memento mori: a reminder of the transience in life

“Inés García and family with dead child”. Rodríguez Brothers (1910). Photography: Museum of Antioquia in Medellín, Colombia.

The photographs of the dead distil reminiscences of an old Latin phrase: memento mori. Later translations describe it as a reminder that we are going to die, inevitably. After epidemics and families dismembered by war, keeping portraits of deceased people was a way of accepting their departure.

The images of close beings who had crossed the abyss – regardless of their age, gender or position in the family – thus became a banner of this resignation. In a way, they could be an outlet for the pain of the recent departure, and as an intimate tribute to the person who left.

Eventually, the practice faded from public taste. With the advent of instant alternatives in photography, making images with these motivations not only became a matter of bad taste, but began to reveal a morbidity for the bodies that life left behind.

Keep reading:

The moving story behind World Press Photo 2021’s winning photograph

The extermination story behind the photograph with thousands of bison carcasses