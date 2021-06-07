Post Mayweather, what’s next for the Paul brothers?

Regardless of who it weighs, the youtubers Paul brothers are the sensation of the moment in the world of boxing. Technical discussions aside, whoever faces one of them knows that the show and the millions of dollars are guaranteed, that is why there are several renowned athletes who look for them through the networks to start generating the marketing network that normally has their culmination within a quadrilateral.

THE BEST MOMENT OF LOGAN PAUL

This Sunday it was Logan who took 18 green sticks after banking the eight rounds agreed against Floyd Mayweather. There were no judges or cards, so the blonde can tell that Money failed to defeat him. As soon as the fight was over, he spoke into the microphones and said that he would like a rematch. The former professional boxer, on the other hand, cooled the matter and maintained that he is still not clear about his future.

So what’s next for the brothers? In the immediate future, the one who will have action again will be Jake, who comes from knocking out former UFC Ben Askren in the first round. Now he will be measured on August 28 against Tyron Woodley, also an active MMA fighter.

Who is Woodley? The American is a wrestling specialist who later moved to the world of MMA and made history. After his time at Strikeforce, he signed with the UFC in 2013 and ended up being crowned champion of the welterweight category, the same one in which Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio competes. In July 2016 he beat Robbie Lawler and won the 77,700 kg division belt. Then he defended it four times, until finally the defeat that marked a before and after in his career came. He fell to the Nigerian Kamaru Usman (still unbeaten today) and everything fell apart, so much so that he has four falls in his last four UFC appearances. At 39 years old and with this panorama, he embraced the challenge of Jake Paul like never before.

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley.

What is clear is that The Chosen One, as Woodley is known, boasts far more boxing than Askren, who is a great fighter but has demonstrated lacking in throwing punches. In addition, the Missouri-born arrives in activity and, if logic is given, he should prevail over a Jake Paul who barely had three bouts as a professional.

“Tyron Woodley has punching power and he’s obviously put a lot of guys to sleep in his career. But he doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past who put everyone to sleep. He hasn’t won a fight in three years.” said Dana White, president of the UFC, somewhat angry that one of the fighters of his promoter chose to go to the world of boxing. He added: “I would have to go to Woodley by knockout. I should knock him out, but again the Tyron Woodley you talk about who was the champion is not the same damn guy he was four years ago.”

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE