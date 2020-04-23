There is a maxim in music: don’t touch the classics, unless you do something extraordinary with those songs that thousands of people love and treasure. There are many brave people who pass this by the triumphal arch, covering artists we all love – as Puddle of Mudd did a few days ago with his unfortunate bizarre cover of Nirvana’s “About A Girl”. And it is precisely Kurt Cobain and company that we want to talk about, because now Post Malone will put together his own tribute to the iconic Seattle band, but we don’t know what to think.

If there is something that keeps us calm, it is whether or not he likes his music, behind Post Malone there is a lot of talent and surprising creativity to enter various genres in an original way. Their beginnings were based on heavy metal, they migrated to a more classic rock and they were polished, as we all know, in hip-hop. Also out there he also has very good dives to pop and other sub-genres in his latest materials. So looking at it from that side, there is a lot to be interested in what is going to happen here.

The tribute that Malone is going to put together is named Stay Home and Jam #WithMe, and it will be a set of Nirvana covers during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel for the benefit of victims and organizations dealing with the problem caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcast is going to take place (sign up for it!) Next Friday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m. According to the press release, it will feature a fine selection of “Nirvana hits and fan favorites.”

So that you can more or less get a real idea of ​​what this is going to be, and get rid of what Puddle of Mudd did with the Cobain jewel, here we leave a previous cover of Post Malone to “All Apologies ”At one of his concerts. This track was the twelfth and last of the great album In Utero in 1993.