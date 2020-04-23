Updated on 04/23/2020 at 09:50

The singer Post Malone will give from his home a concert in tribute to Nirvana, his favorite group, which will be broadcast on the YouTube platform this Friday in order to collect donations for the coronavirus crisis.

The recital, in which Malone will perform his favorite songs and other classics from Kurt Cobain’s band, will raise money for the WHO’s COVID-19 Response Fund and Google, which owns YouTube, has ensured that it will double each contribution until it reaches the 5 million dollars.

The initiative will be an individual version of the great concert “One World: Together at Home”, organized by Lady Gaga and the WHO that raised more than $ 127 million last weekend for the same solidarity fund.

Malone, one of the singers who sells the most today, is an avowed admirer of Nirvana who has covered the theme “All Apologies” on previous occasions and has a tattoo with the face of Cobain along with another with the title of another song from group, “Stay Away”.

His latest album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, sold nearly half a million copies – physical and “streaming” – in its first week and became the second album with the best debut of 2019, only behind Taylor Swift’s “Lover” .

In addition, his song “Sunflower” was one of the five most listened to songs of the year according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

Almost at the same time as Malone’s concert, a hundred artists published a joint album with 79 songs performed at the solidarity concert “Un Mundo: Todos en Casa”, including the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Jennifer López , Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

In addition to those mentioned, the compilation includes Taylor Swift, Juanes, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra, Jennifer López, Billie Eilish, Christine & The Queens and Sam Smith, among others.

