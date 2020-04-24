The tribute concert to Nirvana that will be offered by one of the music groups of the moment, Post Malone, and the Netflix premiere of the latest by Chris Hemsworth are some of the many leisure plans that this Friday offers you without leaving home.

– The music in “streaming” does not stop with the arrival of the weekend.

One of the most outstanding musical events this Friday is that of the musician Post Malone, a great star of the new generations, who will give a concert in tribute to Nirvana from his home and through his YouTube channel, his favorite group to raise donations for the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, within the “In My Room” specials sponsored by The Rolling Stones and the guitar manufacturer brand Gibson, there will be a performance with Joan Jett as the protagonist starting at 9:00 p.m.

It will be a day with a lot of music via “streaming”. At the international level, for example, that of the British Biffy Clyro (Facebook, 7:00 p.m.) and the Americans Grateful Dead (2:30 a.m. from Friday to Saturday on YouTube).

In Spanish, Leon Impala, the duo of which actress Diana Palazón is a part, has a date at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram.

The #InnerSessions broadcast by the Innercia Spain channel on Instagram will offer at 20:00 the concert of Mara Barros, whose voice has been linked for years to that of Joaquín Sabina as the official chorus girl of his concerts.

And just half an hour later, Coque Malla will perform versions of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones through his official channel on the same platform.

– Action cinema with a Chris Hemsworth mercenary and a Spanish premiere: “Pullman”.

Netflix premieres today the thriller “Tyler Rake” that turns Chris Hemsworth into a fearless mercenary who is commissioned to rescue the kidnapped son of a mafia boss who is in prison.

The Russo brothers, directors of the last two installments of “The Avengers”, are responsible for the script and production, while behind the camera is Sam Hargrave, coordinator of action doubles for the Avengers films, which debuted in the direction with this feature film shot in India and Thailand.

Another film that arrives on platforms today is “Pullman”, which some define as the Balearic “The Florida Project”, a film by Toni Bestard that has brought forward its planned premiere in theaters to Filmin and which recounts the journey of initiation and friendship of two children, Daren and Nadia, who reside in the Pullman buildings in Palma, a former luxury hotel converted into a beehive apartment block.

– “Defending Jacob” comes to Apple TV +.

Apple TV + premieres this Friday “Defending Jacob”, a miniseries starring Chris Evans based on the eponymous novel that follows the story of assistant prosecutor Andy Barber, who, in the face of a murder case, sees how all the evidence leads to his own son .

Torn between his duty as a prosecutor and his love for his son, Barber must try to solve the crime of a 14-year-old boy, his son’s classmate.

— Tell me a story.

The Alianza Editorial team will read the story “The agency”, from Sarah Hall’s book “Madame Zero and the beautiful indifference”.

Hall, considered one of the best young novelists in the United Kingdom, brings together disturbing and deeply erotic stories in this volume. It will be at 18:00 from your Instagram account @alianzaeditorial.

– Puppets for the whole family.

The National Dramatic Center (CDN) offers this Friday “Cloud to Cloud”, a puppet show for the entire Periferia Teatro family that was at the Valle Inclán Theater last January. You can follow Clan de RTVE.

– Learn about wine and tea.

Under the hashtag #convinamiento, the Murcian sommelier Pedro Martínez, prestigious winner of the Golden Nose contest, offers a wine tasting with the Monastrell grape and gives a master class on the pre-phylloxera strains that the PDO Jumilla has and wines from free standing vines, a wine jewel. It will be after the sanitary applause of 20:00 on the Facebook channel @vinosjumilla.

The txacolí gains in quality and in drinkers, a process that the specialized journalist Federico Oldenburg analyzes with his sommelier María José Huertas (Paco Roncero Restaurante) and Manu Calera (Bodega Virgen de Lorea) from his IGTV account starting at 8:30 p.m. , one of its best producers in Vizcaya.

Tea consumption has also increased during confinement, but if you want to learn about its history, benefits, types and how to prepare them, the president of the Tea Club, Victoria Bisogno, offers this Friday a three-hour online course for Spain, Argentina, Chile and Brazil through this link: Introductory tea course ONLINE in Spanish.

– And to end the day, a little exercise.

Maria Aurell teaches GAP Live -routine of the glutes, abs and legs- and yoga, at different times, altruistically every day from her Instagram account @ mariayoga.fromhom.