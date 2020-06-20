In mid-March, the pandemic caused by COVID19 was declared. Most of the industries were paralyzed, consumer habits were changing as well as their lifestyle. From one day to the next we find ourselves in a global crisis.

However, a study by Ms. Rushmore reveals that 80 percent of the world’s population lives under an “optimistic bias,” where regardless of age, race or gender, we have faith that things will turn out well although the overall forecast does not be so. So on occasions we underestimate reality, in this context the agency proposes the following changes:

1.-We must not only be optimistic, we will have to be more realistic and take risks

2.-We will learn to operate under the imperative of solidarity

3.-We will rethink the production needs to be ready for future events and not suffer the impact of being far-sighted again.

According to the study by Ms. Rushmore, it presents 4 trends that determine the evolution of consumption:

Importance of critical thinking: Thanks to the informative use that the internet offers and its greater exploitation in these times, the need to understand great phenomena and develop critical thinking will be established.

Emphasis on wellbeing: The use of data will be increased to track and improve our physical and mental health and well-being, but this could be used as an element of division between parts of society.

Social capital: Collaboration networks, civic engagement and volunteer work will increase. Support in third parties in a more disinterested way will generate more confidence.

Local presence with global membership: The local character, the feeling of community and the economy of proximity will improve thanks to technology and people will have a greater feeling of being citizens of the world.

Source:Mrs. Rushmore

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299