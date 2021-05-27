Post-Covid Tourism: Airline Tickets Already Cost What Before the Pandemic and Leisure Travel Will Be 100% Restored in June

The massive application of vaccines in the United States is generating greater security and confidence in citizens and little by little they resume their usual activities, including traveling.

Airlines have lifted part of the restrictions that prevented planes from flying entirely for health reasons. Today some remain but the aircraft already look with a greater number of passengers flying.

The increase in demand is already being noticed in ticket prices and Americans already making plans for their summer vacation trips are finding that cheap ticket deals are decreasing and airfares are near or even above pre-pandemic levels.

The CNN site reported that executives from most major airlines said the recovery in domestic leisure travel is a fact.

“Domestic pleasure (trips) will be restored to 100% in June, with bookings above 2019 levels and yields essentially recovered.”said Glen Hauenstein, president of Delta Air Lines.

Airlines are pulling in numbers and are now less generous when it comes to cheap flight supply in the face of increased demand, mainly because leisure fares booked well in advance of travel are not as lucrative as booked business travel In the last minute.

Airlines report that business travel and international travel still lowAlthough they already see signs of a future recovery there and hope they will emerge once the offices that had employees working remotely begin to reopen.

United Airlines has noted that overall returns on tickets booked this month for travel in May and June are already close to 2019 levels.

The company notes that demand is low when it comes to business travel, which means that national leisure returns are already ahead of what was booked in 2019.

Aviation companies agree that improvement does not mean that they have become profitable againAlthough several have said they have stopped spending cash as they did during the height of the pandemic, which was much of 2020 and early 2021.

Full recovery has not been achieved and will be progressive, airlines are aware of this. But what they are seeing is a strong demand for their services, thanks to pent-up demand from vacationing travelers.

With information from CNN Business

