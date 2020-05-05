Utopia It was the name that Tomás Moro (1478-1538) gave to the island where he located his ideal republic and in such a place (etymologically from the Greek ou-topos; nowhere) he imagined a society governed by a perfect political system. It was the year of the lord of 1516, as the dates on the calendars were dictated at the time. Perhaps because he is English, Londoner by more signs, Santo Tomas Moro (promoted to the altars in 1935) imagined that such a perfect society could only be located on an island (part of land surrounded by water everywhere).

You already know, and a multitude of BBC series and Hollywood movies have told us, that Moro did not even contemplate Utopia because his friend, that is to say, and King of England, Henry VIII ordered him to behead for not adhering to reasons several. Basically for not accepting the monarch’s lustful appetites. All of this, of course, under the legal protection of the laws in use. The specialists say that imagine perfect societies It was easy in those years when an entire continent had just been discovered and the possibilities for improvement could be intuited as plausible.

There are many precedents in dreaming such perfect societies. From the Eden’s garden, like a lost earthly paradise; the myths of Hesiod and the golden ages of humanity; Gilgamesh’s garden and a long etcetera in which we could end by referencing Plato’s Republic. However, you know, those dreams end up being erased by the dictator on duty or by a draft that drags the fantasy drawings outlined on the sand.

It seems that the most common thing today, let’s say that since the industrial revolution has allowed human beings to exploit natural resources without restraint, is that utopias are transformed into dystopias, that is to say in societies where humanity is enslaved by some equally tyrannical power or has to survive in an apocalyptic world devastated by the effect of direct or indirect human action. Here, too, Hollywood has given us many examples.

I recognize myself as a follower of all those films, series B, from the 1950s and 60s, in which Martians or Venusians, with rather Soviet features (that is, very red) threatened the American way of life. Then, or in unison, came the zombies (very much to the liking of the English) and all the variants of mutant characters that attacked by some strange disease, of unknown or perhaps viral origin, end up cornering humanity underground, or in walled cities or in outer space, depending on the special effects and budgets of the film. From the threats of the invading pods of those 1950s movies to the white walkers of the Game of Thrones series we have been able to contemplate all kinds of threats.

It is true that movies and series are now the stars of entertainment, but before the video killed the radio star, I mean, the slow readings on paper, many authors imagined these utopias and dystopias; Moreover, the most successful have always had their origin in a good novel or at least in a good script inspired in turn by a written story. In these times of confinement, the University of Granada launched an entertainment initiative to read or reread and reflect on famous works of literature and cinema in which these dystopias appear. On the UGR website there are reviews and comments of well-known films such as Fahrenheit 451, 12 monkeys, or Blade Runner. Books such as Machines like me by Ian McEwan, or 1984 by George Orwell are also discussed. Or video games like The last of us, or series like Orange is the new black.

Dystopias of the new normal

In this initiative, as in many others that have appeared at the moment, we find mUltimate examples of how borderline situations have been imagined lived by humanity. Shortly, essays will begin to be published about what this, in the language of the government, has been called “the new normal” It is strange to conjugate such terms; the condition of the normal (normality) refers to the everyday, the habitual or the ordinary, which in no case will seem normal to us, but, at least at first, fabulously strange or unusual.

Equally strange or strange, certain words and descriptions sounded to the young characters in a short story by Jack London, entitled Scarlet plague, written in 1912. It is not one of the best known stories of the American writer, although some of its connotations are particularly disturbing. He imagined an epidemic that produces a bacterium, a germ in his words, that devastates humanity in 2013. Civilization has regressed to a primitive state of groups of hunters who seek life in a wild state. The protagonist, an old teacher, tries explain to children and young people who have been born since then and who have survived, how was the world he knew. Lacking education and without scientific culture, children do not understand their explanations and many of their words are classified as rare words. Thus, microscope, germ or chemistry are incomprehensible to them. And counting to a thousand is impossible for them.

Those were the young Americans of the late 21st century, as Jack London imagined them in the early 20th century. Depending on the scientific culture used by the current President of the United States, and his tips on how to fight the current pandemicPerhaps this story cannot be described as nonsense and the new normality is close to the dystopia imagined by the Californian novelist.

.