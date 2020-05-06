Franco Armani vs Óscar Córdoba

Winner: Óscar Córdoba. The Colombian goalkeeper made history at the club, being the most prominent in recent times. It was key to getting many titles and is one step above what Franco Armani achieved (the best of the Gallardo era, although Barovero could be on this list).

Gabriel Mercado vs Hugo Ibarra

Winner: Hugo Ibarra. One of the best wingers that the country had. With an impressive round trip. The one from River had more marks, but the one from Boca was more complete. We are left with the Xeneize player.

Jonatan Maidana vs Cristian Traverso

Winner: Jonatan Maidana. The defender was during the most successful moments of the Gallardo cycle and was key in the defense. The soul of the team and very loved by the people. Respected and feared by rivals. A phenomenon.

Ramiro Funes Mori vs Jorge Bermúdez

Winner: Jorge Bermúdez. An indisputable duel. The Colombian was truly impassable and had epic moments at Xeneize. He led a defense, so that those at the top can solve the matches. The Ramiro thing was really very good, but one step below.

Milton Casco vs Clemente Rodríguez

Winner: Milton Helmet. A more complete player. Stronger in the brand and with an incredible category to play. Clemente’s thing was very good and he formed a great duo with Riquelme, but Casco surpasses it soccer.

Carlos Sánchez vs Mauricio Serna

Winner: Mauricio Serna. We began to assemble the midfield and although the positions are different, it is clear that Chicho can not miss in this ideal XI. One of the best fliers in the history of Boca.

Leonardo Ponzio vs Sebastian Battaglia

Winner: Leonardo Ponzio. The highest emblem of the Gallardo era. The eternal captain. Indisputable and fundamental to get the titles. Our recognitions to Battaglia, a winner with all the letters, but this one is left out.

Enzo Pérez vs José Horacio Basualdo

Winner: Enzo Pérez. An impressive player, with a lot of hierarchy and who appears in difficult moments. He became indisputable and got into the hearts of the fans. A fan inside the court.

Gonzalo Martínez vs Juan Román Riquelme

Winner: Juan Román Riquelme. The last 10. For many, the greatest idol in the history of Boca. What he accomplished on the Xeneize was accomplished by no one. A different and a player who could win only one match. Of those that no longer remain. The Pity thing was remarkable and his goal in the final will be remembered, but Román is Román.

Lucas Alario vs Marcelo Delgado

Winner: Lucas Alario. He arrived at the club and showed that his shirt did not weigh. It was key for River to win the 2015 Copa Libertadores and is the top scorer of the Gallardo era. Exceeded all expectations.

Lucas Pratto vs Martín Palermo

Winner: Martín Palermo. A post in which there is no discussion. The best 9 in the history of Boca. The one who marked an era in Argentine soccer. The one that appeared in the classics and in difficult times. Crack.