Possible WWE SmackDown Spoilers

Alert for possible spoilers for WWE SmackDown. The first two fights have been confirmed for the tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion. The tournament will kick off during tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

According to PWInsider, Elias vs. King Baron Corbin and Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak It will be the matches that will be broadcast on SmackDown recorded tonight as the first two fights of the tournament.

Nothing is known yet about the format of the tournament or when the finals will take place, but we should know more after tonight’s show.

As previously reported, Sami Zayn was recently stripped of the intercontinental championship because he was unable to defend his title. Zayn has not been present on recent WWE recordings, according to reports, because he is concerned about wrestling during the coronavirus pandemic. The former intercontinental champion has not been on WWE programming since Wrestlemania 36, ​​where he successfully defended his belt against Daniel Bryan.

That was his first title defense since winning the belt in the WWE Elimination Chamber on March 8. On that occasion, he defeated Braun Strowman in a Handicap Match. Zayn was accompanied by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

