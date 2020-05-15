Possible undercard for WWE Backlash 2020. Although there are no bouts announced these are the rumored fights for the June show.

The next WWE PPV is Backlash to be held on June 14 somewhere in the world. WWE has not yet announced the location of the event but everything suggests that it will be at the Performance Center as it has happened with Wrestlemania and Money in the Bank.

For the event a month from now there is still no confirmed fight but in today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has given a series of fights that are being thought to be included in the PPV by WWE.

The first on the list and the almost confirmed fight for the event is the fight between Randy Orton vs Edge in a combat without stipulations. This Monday we saw how Randy Orton already launched the challenge to Edge and now it only remains for Edge to accept it to do the official combat.

Another of the rumored bouts and that we are already talking about here is the possible Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE title at stake. WWE has been giving Lashley a very strong push and if they finally pair him with MVP it can come true.

We also have two more rumored matches on the RAW red mark, the first being for the brand’s female title, and it would be the one he faced the new champion Asuka against Shayna Baszler. The second would be for the couples championships and would face Street Profits against The Viking Raiders.

In the SmackDown gang, today it is only rumored with a second match between Braun Stowman and Bray Wyatt, who could very well be The Fiend, for the brand’s Universal title. Nor would it be ruled out that it were disputed the final of the tournament for the Intercontinental title in the PPV.

