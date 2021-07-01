Possible treatment to reverse the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias

Researchers have identified a new treatment candidate that appears not only to prevent neurodegenerative symptoms from worsening in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, but also to reverse the effects of those conditions.

If all expectations are met, the discovery could mark a before and after in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other similar conditions.

The achievement is the work of Jing Xu, Ichiro Kawahata, Hisanao Izumi and Kohji Fukunaga of Tohoku University in Japan.

The treatment candidate has been declared safe by the Japanese government health authorities, and the researchers plan to begin human clinical trials next year.

“There is currently no disease-modifying therapy in the world for neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body dementia, Huntington’s disease, and frontotemporal dementia,” Fukunaga emphasizes.

The research team found in their experiments that the novel therapeutic candidate called SAK3, with a disease-modifying capacity, rescued neurons in most neurodegenerative diseases with protein misfolding.

By comparison, Aduhelm, the Alzheimer’s drug recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reduces the amount of amyloid plaques in the brain, but it is not yet known whether that reduction actually prevents further cognitive or motor impairment in patients. SAK3 also helps destroy amyloid plaques, at least in mice.

SAK3 also helps to effectively regulate the destruction of misfolded alpha-synuclein. Normal alpha-synuclein helps regulate the transmission of neurotransmitters in the brain. However, the protein can misfold and accumulate in aggregates, contributing to what researchers suspect may be an underlying cause of neurodegenerative symptoms. This harmful build-up can also lead to the loss of dopamine neurons, which aid learning and memory.

Fukunaga and his colleagues found that chronic administration of SAK3 significantly inhibited alpha-synuclein accumulation in mice, which received a daily oral dose of SAK3.

Apparently, SAK3 enhances the activity of the system that identifies and destroys misfolded proteins. In neurodegenerative diseases, this system is often dysfunctional, allowing misfolded proteins to accumulate and damage cellular machinery.

The study is titled “T-type Ca2 + enhancer SAK3 activates CaMKII and proteasome activities in Lewy body dementia mice model”. And it has been published in the academic journal International Journal of Molecular Sciences. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)