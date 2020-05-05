The Universe is said to be full of amazing things, but most of them cannot be seen. The Cosmos is not only powered by visible light, but also by the emission of infrared, ultraviolet, microwave, gamma rays, and electromagnetic radiation. Furthermore, the ecstasy of invisibility is known as dark matter. José Manuel Castro Tubio, a specialist at the Center for Research in Molecular Medicine and Chronic Diseases (CiMUS) at the University of Santiago de Compostela, also uses the term “dark matter”, but transfers it from physics to genomics to make an analogy in his main field of study on cancer. For him, “the dark matter of cancer” is a poorly studied area of ​​DNA with no apparent function, where a series of fundamental mutations have been discovered to understand the disease that causes one in six deaths in the world.

From his laboratory in Spain, Castro Tubio talks about his research in the framework of the recent publication of results of the Pan-Cancer initiative, conceived by a group of researchers from around the world and integrated through the Atlas of the Cancer Genome. This initiative aims to observe common alterations between different tumor lineages in order to design diagnostic tools and more effective therapies to tackle a disease whose annual impact is estimated to impact more than 20 million people by 2030, according to the WHO.

FIRST CONTACT

Cancer is actually a generic term that designates a broad group of diseases that can affect any part of the body. A central feature is the rapid multiplication of abnormal cells that can invade adjacent parts of the body or spread to other organs. “Cancer is a genetic disease,” says the interviewee to explain that from the moment the sperm fertilizes the egg and we become a zygote until adulthood, there are cells that are constantly emerging and dying. Throughout this long process in our biological history, there are a series of mutations that accumulate in DNA.

“Not all the mutations that an organism acquires throughout its life course lead to cancer, but a small minority do. In this process of evolution of the organism, some mutations, which are what we call conductors, can cause cancer and also participate in the evolution of it. ” The question, explains the specialist, is what we can do to win in this fight and, since it is a genetic disease, the way to beat it is knowing the entire catalog of genetic mutations that characterize a tumor. Thus, much of the success in the fight against cancer depends on its genetic recognition.

Things, unfortunately, are not that simple. A tumor cannot always be fully characterized because the mechanisms that cause the mutations are unknown, that is, a mutation can be caused by internal errors that sometimes try to repair the cells. There are also external mechanisms that condition, for example, contact with tobacco, a proven carcinogen, also causes mutations. “We have to recognize these mechanisms because each of them leaves specific marks in the DNA that allow us to identify the organism that originated them.” The reward for properly characterizing mutations is being able to better apply a treatment.

The group led by Dr. Castro Tubio has participated in the Pan-Cancer Project at various levels, but through the most important they have managed to discover a new mechanism of mutation in an unexpected part of the genome. Scientists usually study the genes that give rise to proteins, the most important parts of the genome, since they are those that have a biological function. However, these genes represent only 3% of the genome. What the researchers did was search for mutation mechanisms where the remaining 97% of the genome is involved, regions that have been commonly known as “junk DNA” because, in theory, it does not have a function.

For the specialist, the most correct term to call it is not garbage, but dark matter. “It is a term that we associate with something unknown, but that does have a function, even if it is difficult to decipher it.”

In this part of the genome are the so-called retrotransposons, a technicality that the specialist simplifies under the concept “jumping regions”. These are small pieces of DNA that have the ability to move within the genome, but in these jumps from one point to another, they mutate the DNA. “The novelty of the study lies in the fact that we have seen that these mutations occur in certain types of cancer in particular, such as cancer of the head and neck, mouth, lung and colorectal cancer. It should be noted that the latter two top the list of the most deadly at the level global.

OF GENOMIC TSUNAMIS AND NEW PROJECTS

The new mutation mechanism that was finally described has several benefits. The first is already a reality and has to do with an early diagnosis using a low-cost tool.

The next step is to develop personalized treatments that affect these mutations and that could be ready in an average term of between 10 and 15 years.

Castro Tubio says that one of the main questions that the Pan-Cancer project has revealed in general is that when studying 3 thousand tumors and finding the genetic cause of 95%, it is clear that there are still genetic clues to follow to unravel all of their mysteries, but the path is correct.

A second result has to do with the diverse nature of a tumor. “No two tumors are the same, there may be mutations in common, but there are many others that differentiate them. This explains why the same treatment can work in one person and not in another. A tumor is very heterogeneous and also secondary and tertiary mutations appear they can make it evolve differently, “he points out and stresses that due to the complexity of the disease, increasingly cheaper and efficient tools have to be developed to characterize tumors faster, tools that could transform cancer into something chronic.

By characterizing the tumor, a more effective treatment can be given and although there is resistance, a new one can be created. “So on until the patient can live a lifetime with cancer, without hardly knowing it.”

In the framework of Pan-Cancer, it has also been possible to develop statistical methods that have allowed scientists to date more precisely certain genetic mutations that can even arise decades before a tumor is diagnosed. “What this confirms for us is that a tumor is the rearrangement of mutations over time and some of them occur when we are children or adolescents and even gestating in our mother’s womb, so this is a very relevant result that It helps us understand what that tumor growth and evolution process is like. “

Castro Tubio was part of the emergence of the project seven years ago. The original idea was to complete the project in one year and it finally took seven. This was so because analyzing the genomes of 3,000 patients took much more time than previously thought, since organizing all this information requires very complex computer structures and algorithms to properly carry out the analyzes.

This challenge is particularly important now, since the next step of the project seeks to analyze 100,000 genomes. “It cannot be done with the same tools because this would take a very long time. The idea is to develop other types of computer tools, such as those based on Artificial Intelligence to make a faster and more efficient analysis on a larger number of samples, such as The ARGO project, the evolution of the Pan-Cancer project, intends it “.

One last point that this project and its ambitious second part has highlighted is that investment in this type of tool could never be considered high, since according to Castro Tubio 55% of tumors can currently be cured, but if funding were doubled 70% of patients could be cured within 10 to 15 years, a great step for the disease with more deaths worldwide.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.