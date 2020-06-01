The de-escalation is occurring in stages in society, but it seems that in the communications sector they are jumping phase almost every day. If for a couple of months they have remained in an almost blocked situation, with the portability suspended and the interest focused on keeping the networks at full capacity, the movements have exploded for a few days. On the one hand, the merger of O2 and Virgin in the United Kingdom. On the other hand, the launch of Virgin telco in Spain by Euskaltel. Now, a friendly takeover bid could take place over the MásMóvil Group in exchange for more than 3,000 million euros from the investment funds KKR and Cinven.

It is not totally unexpected, but it is possible that few expected that it could occur so quickly. The MásMóvil Group has long been an interesting option for venture capital funds. However, a major operation may be performed sooner rather than later. In this case, several sources confirm that the investment funds KKR and Cinven complete the launch of a Public Tender Offer (OPA) friendly by the Spanish operator.

The red-hot Spanish market

These sources confirm that a price of just over 23 euros per share would be paid, even reaching 26 euros per share. This would give a valuation of more than 3,000 million euros, although over 60% of the capital. The takeover bid, which could also count on the participation of other funds such as Blackstone and Providence, focuses mainly on small investors who hold 60% of the capital.

The rest of the shares would remain in the hands of their current owners, who would have given the go-ahead to the operation. In this case, we are talking about several families (such as Ybarra Caneaga and the Domínguez), the Providence fund and the current management team of the company that is led by Meinrad Spenger as CEO of the MásMóvil Group.

The operation would be close to occurring since even the KKR and Cinven risk committees they would have approved his execution. Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas advise the operator in this acquisition, while Morgan Stanley and Freeshfields do so on behalf of the two investment funds interested.

Right now, MásMóvil shares are trading at 18.72 euros. In the last 6 months they even reached 12.20 euros at the end of March and from there the comeback began. Since March 20, the share price of MásMóvil has increased by 53.44% and it is expected to continue increasing next week in the heat of the information from OPA.