Possible surprises of the NBA Draft 2021, Garuba and Kuminga

There is no going back, there are only a few hours left for the celebration of the NBA Draft 2021 and when everything seems to be fixed, doubts and rumors begin to arise about issues that seemed certified. It is the magic of a unique ceremony in the world of sport and that can modify the history of many franchises in the league. At stake is not only choosing young talents full of potential, but also the negotiations to make trades with future draft selections or rights of other players that may emerge. From nbaanalysis.net they have collected some of the possible surprises that could be given.

Oklahoma City Thunder keeps picks to negotiate for them or for future draft

If there’s one team that has options to rebuild from the draft, it’s OKC’s. The proliferation of picks could lead them to make only one selection in the first round and seek negotiations with the others that allow them to sign a more experienced player.

Jonathan Kuming is not chosen in the top-5

There are names that are practically taken for granted that they will be appointed in the highest positions, but that of Kuminga is oscillating according to those who do the predictive study. Everything indicates that Scottie Barnes can surpass him and his strength as a physical and powerful power forward, be undervalued in a more backward position.

New York Knicks trade for a top-10 pick

Many expect their breakthrough this summer to focus on signing a big star, but it wouldn’t be strange if they entered into some sort of negotiation to swap draft rounds for players and apply for a top-10 pick.

Golden State Warriors may not make a first-round pick

The project needs immediacy, it is necessary to exploit to the maximum the years that are left to the big stars and it is not ruled out that this leads them to contemplate the draft as an opportunity to enter into negotiations. They have two first-round picks that could pave the way for some stellar signing.

Usman Garuba rises to top-15

Many scouts have been captivated by the defensive talent, physical display and dedication of the Real Madrid player. If he makes good games in the Olympics, it is not out of the question that some franchise makes a more ambitious bet for him than many expected.