Possible starting match in WWE Money in the Bank

WWE would plan to add a match for RAW couples titles to the Money in the Bank card as Dave Meltzer commented on his podcast this morning.

Meltzer said that The Viking Raiders’ victory last night at the Red Mark show was only the first step towards rivalry between the two teams and that this would lead to a fight between Street Profits and Viking Raiders for the titles in the next PPV on May 10.

If this is true, this would be a new confirmed title match for the event, where it is also rumored that we could have Drew McIntyre defending the WWE title against Seth Rollins as seen yesterday and to Braun Strowman defending the Universal title against The Fiend as it seemed to intuit last Friday on WWE SmackDown.

In addition to these three bouts we have confirmed the two ladder match bouts for Money in the Bank where in the women’s we have Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Asuka classified while in men’s combat on Friday we will have the first qualifying matches on WWE SmackDown and on Monday those corresponding to the red mark.

